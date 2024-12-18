AWC hoops knocks off No. 15 Southern Idaho

Arizona Western comes back to upset the College of Southern Idaho.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Edwin Suarez scored 21 points to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to a 84-79 victory over the 15th ranked College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles on Tuesday.

AWC moves to 9-4. CSI falls to 10-3.

At halftime, the Golden Eagles led 39-33. In the second half, the Matadors rallied off 51 points to come back and finish off the upset.

For AWC, Suarez scored the 21 points and had 12 rebounds.

Cam Atkinson scored 19, shooting 5 for 8 from 3-point range.

On Wednesday, the Matadors face off against Grand Canyon Club on day two of the Chapman Automotive Classic.