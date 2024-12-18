Skip to Content
College Sports

AWC hoops knocks off No. 15 Southern Idaho

By
Published 12:25 AM

Arizona Western comes back to upset the College of Southern Idaho.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Edwin Suarez scored 21 points to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to a 84-79 victory over the 15th ranked College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles on Tuesday.

AWC moves to 9-4. CSI falls to 10-3.

At halftime, the Golden Eagles led 39-33. In the second half, the Matadors rallied off 51 points to come back and finish off the upset.

For AWC, Suarez scored the 21 points and had 12 rebounds.

Cam Atkinson scored 19, shooting 5 for 8 from 3-point range.

On Wednesday, the Matadors face off against Grand Canyon Club on day two of the Chapman Automotive Classic.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content