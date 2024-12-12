ASU preps for the Peach Bowl and the transfer portal

Kenny Dillingham speaks on Peach Bowl Preparations and the transfer portal.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 Big Champion Arizona State Sun Devils claimed the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff, which has them slated to play in the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

ASU will face the winner of No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson on New Years Day. The Sun Devil players have this week off and are set to return for preparations on Sunday.

"Everyone is going to tell them how good they are this week," Dillingham said. "Hopefully they can get that all flushed out of their mind when we come back Sunday and realize that we are still the worst team in this playoff according to what everybody believes. We still have a chip on our shoulder."

In their preparations for the quarterfinal Dillingham said, "we need to find the balance in practice between keeping the guys fresh and making things difficult."

The college transfer portal opened on Monday and ASU has had 10 players enter the portal to date.

"We've met with most of our guys that are going in” Dillingham said Monday. “Our guys have the opportunity to stay on our football team."

He also believes that ASU will be a prime candidate to attract incoming transfers.

"The people that come here love it here," Dillingham said. "The people who transfer here want to be here and stay here."

He added that in this cycle they will target wide receivers, offensive and defensive line, a running back, a safety and a kicker.

"What we are looking to do is make our team better," Dillingham said. "I tell every kid that I sign, 'my job is to sign somebody better than you."

Texas and Clemson will face on Saturday December 21, with the winner set to take on the Sun Devils January 1.