AWC hoops falls to rivals Cochise

Arizona Western basketball drops a close game to Cochise at home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ben Henderson scored 14 points to lead the Cochise College Apaches to a 58-55 victory over the Arizona Western College Matadors at the House on Wednesday.

AWC falls to 8-5. Cochise moves to 9-3.

At halftime the game was tied 25-25. The second half was back and forth, but the Apaches just edged out the Matadors to claim this crucial ACCAC victory.

This game snapped a three-game winstreak for the Matadors.

For AWC, Matt Anglo scored 20 points with 5 rebounds.

Cam Atkinson scored 10 points with 4 rebounds.

The Matadors struggled from deep 5 of 24 or 20.8% from three-point range. The Apaches shot 7 of 18 or 38.9% from three.

Next Tuesday, AWC will be back on the court to face the College of Southern Idaho.

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

