AWC hoops falls to rivals Cochise

Arizona Western basketball drops a close game to Cochise at home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ben Henderson scored 14 points to lead the Cochise College Apaches to a 58-55 victory over the Arizona Western College Matadors at the House on Wednesday.

AWC falls to 8-5. Cochise moves to 9-3.

At halftime the game was tied 25-25. The second half was back and forth, but the Apaches just edged out the Matadors to claim this crucial ACCAC victory.

This game snapped a three-game winstreak for the Matadors.

For AWC, Matt Anglo scored 20 points with 5 rebounds.

Cam Atkinson scored 10 points with 4 rebounds.

The Matadors struggled from deep 5 of 24 or 20.8% from three-point range. The Apaches shot 7 of 18 or 38.9% from three.

Next Tuesday, AWC will be back on the court to face the College of Southern Idaho.