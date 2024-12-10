Former Yuma Catholic stars enter the transfer portal
Two former Yuma Catholic football stars enter the transfer portal in search of a new college to play at.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Yuma Catholic stars Jaxson Jones and Richard Stallworth have entered the transfer portal.
Jones announced Monday that he will leave Oregon after 1 season, in which he played one snap. Jones was a top 10 player in the state of Arizona and a three-star recruit in the class of 2024. The pass rusher will have 4 years of eligibility remaining.
Stallworth is in the portal after two years at Northern Colorado. Stallworth set the Arizona all-time passing record during his time with the Shamrocks. He also will have 4 remaining years of eligibility.