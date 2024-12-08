Matadors Men’s Basketball Dominate Yavapai in 85-64 Victory

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College Matadors extended their winning streak to three games with an 85-64 victory over Yavapai College on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium. All five starters scored in double figures as the Matadors improved to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

The Matadors overcame an early six-point deficit with an 11-0 run in the first half to take control of the game. They led 45-28 at halftime and maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the second half. Yavapai managed to cut the lead to 12 points late, but Arizona Western responded with a 9-0 run to close out the win.

Matt Anglo and Boubacar Diatta led the way with 16 points each. Edwin Suarez recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Aaron Barton added a season-high 14 points and four assists. Kaleb Myers contributed 12 points, and Cam Atkinson hit a pair of three-pointers to round out the balanced scoring effort.

The Matadors shot 52.5 percent from the field and dominated the boards with 41 rebounds. They will look to carry their momentum into Wednesday’s game against Cochise College, tipping off at 7:30 PM at the House Gymnasium.