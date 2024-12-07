Sun Devils soar in Big 12 Championship with dominant win over Iowa State

ARLINGTON, Texas (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State University (ASU) delivered an unforgettable performance in the Big 12 Championship, defeating Iowa State 45-19 at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

The victory not only secured the Sun Devils their first-ever Big 12 title, but also locked in their spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

The game started as a tight contest, tied at 10 early in the second quarter. However, ASU's explosive offense, led by standout running back Cam Skattebo, shifted into high gear, scoring 35 unanswered points to seal the win.

Under second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils have completed a stunning turnaround. After finishing 3-9 last season, ASU defied expectations and preseason predictions that had them finishing last in the Big 12.

With Saturday's win, the Sun Devils clinched their first conference championship since sharing the Pac-10 title in 2007 and achieved their fifth 11-win season in program history.

"This team believed in each other and the process," Dillingham said after the game. "We knew the talent was there, and now we’re seeing the results on the field."

Running back Cam Skattebo proved why he deserves a place in the Heisman conversation with a commanding performance.

The running back racked up 208 total yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, including a highlight-reel 47-yard run that saw him bounce off multiple defender.

"It's about making plays when it counts," Skattebo said. "We've worked so hard to get to this point, and I'm just happy to be part of something special."

Skattebo now ranks second in the nation in total yards this season, trailing only Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

What’s Next for ASU?

The Sun Devils now await their official seeding in the College Football Playoff.

While they entered the weekend as the No. 12 seed, their dominant performance could spark a debate about moving ahead of some higher-ranked teams, particularly if other results break in their favor.

Regardless of their seeding, ASU is poised to be a dangerous opponent in the postseason, with an offense firing on all cylinders and a defense that held Iowa State scoreless for nearly three quarters.

The Sun Devils' victory symbolizes not just a triumph on the field but a testament to resilience, belief, and the power of a program rising from adversity.

Fans can look forward to seeing ASU make its mark on the national stage in the coming weeks.