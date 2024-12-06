Dillingham named Big-12 Conference Coach of the Year

TEMPE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Turns out the Sun Devils got it right when they hired Kenny Dillingham to be their head football coach in 2022.

On Thursday, Dillingham was named the Big-12 Conference Coach of the Year.

Dillingham’s Sun Devils jumped from three wins in 2023 to 10 this season during the regular season, the largest single-year improvement in the program’s history.

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson made the All-Big-12 First team along with Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo, offensive lineman Leif Fautanu and defensive back Xavion Alford.

Tyson also was named the Big-12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and quarterback Sam Leavitt the Offensive Freshman of the Year.

ASU fans are upset after Skattebo was named an Honorable Mention for Big-12 offensive player of the year, which went to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Skattebo led the conference in all-purpose yards per game and won the conference offensive player of the week award five times this season.

The Sun Devils will play for the Big-12 championship and a spot in the 12 team NCAA college football playoff this Saturday in Dallas. Arizona State is looking for a Big-12 championship in their first season in the conference. They'll face off against Iowa State who hasn't won a conference championship in 112 years. Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. mountain time.