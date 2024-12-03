Skip to Content
ASU ranked 15th in penultimate playoff rankings

Arizona State comes in as the 15th ranked team in the country ahead of conference championship weekend.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State Sun Devils come in at number 15 in the penultimate edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

This ranking would have the Sun Devils as the number 12 seed and the fifth highest rated presumptive conference champion in the playoff with a matchup on the road at Penn State.

The path to the playoff for ASU is simple. Beat Iowa State on Saturday and you are in.

ASU is set to face off against Iowa State on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game.

