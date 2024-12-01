Matadors Women’s Basketball dominates Jessup JV to Cap Thanksgiving Classic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The No. 25 Arizona Western Matadors Women's Basketball team (7-1) wrapped up the Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Classic in dominating fashion, defeating Jessup University JV 89-14 on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.

The Matadors started strong, scoring 27 of the game’s first 29 points and cruising to a 29-2 lead after the opening quarter. The win marks Arizona Western’s fourth straight victory.

Four Matadors reached double figures, with three coming off the bench, showcasing the team’s depth. The bench contributed a whopping 52 points to the team’s total.

Rita Gomes led the scoring effort with 15 points, draining five three-pointers, while Nyah Hardy added 13 points off the bench. Esther Analjok and Dimitra Manouseli each scored 12 points, and Yuma native Isabella Molina made her mark on both ends of the court finishing with seven assists and five steals.

The Matadors will return to the court on Saturday, December 7, to face Yavapai at 2:00 p.m. at the House Gymnasium.