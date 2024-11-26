ASU ranked 16th in latest CFP poll

The playoff committee ranks ASU 16th, we also break down the Big 12 tie breakers.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State comes in as the 16th ranked team in the country in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

This ranking would have them slotted as the 12th seed in the College Football Playoff where they would face Ohio State on the road in the first round. The four highest ranked conference champions get a first round bye, so there is still plenty of time for the eventual Big 12 champion to leapfrog No. 11 Boise State, who currently would claim the fourth seed and bye.

ASU is currently in a 4-way tie atop the big 12 standings and with a win Saturday, the Sun Devils would book their tickets to the Big 12 Championship Game in all but one scenario.

Big 12 Tie Breakers:

2-way tie: No tie-breakers needed, with a win ASU is in.

4-way tie: ASU would face Iowa State.

3-way tie: ASU holds all the tie breakers in all but one scenario. If BYU losses, Texas Tech defeats West Virginia, then if Baylor beats Kansas and Cincinnati beats TCU; ASU would be knocked out. Any other scenario with a win ASU is headed to Dallas.