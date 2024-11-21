Arizona Western women’s soccer team advances to first ever national title game

Lady Matadors survived two overtimes and won 3-2 in penalty kick shootout over Salt Lake Community College

WICHITA, Kan. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western women's soccer team continues to rewrite the program history book by advancing to the NJCAA national championship for the first time ever. The Lady Matadors defeated Salt Lake Community College 3-2 in a thrilling penalty kick shootout.

"That's how these games go," Head Coach Victor Verdugo said. "We've played them before and they made some adjustments. We were then looking bto adjust to them and it was a good matchup. It was a classic and they are s team we've faced in these moments the last couple years."

The national semi-showdown was a rematch of the West District final, Arizona Western won that matchip as well, 2-1 in Yuma.

"For me its just rewarding that the girls earned this, they deserved this," Verdugo said. "For me I'm just happy for the group that they get to play on Saturday for a national title. "I knew the group was capable of it, but, it's one thing to believe you deserve something and another to go out there and take it."

Arizona Western will make its first ever appearance in the national title game against another team who is also on the scene form the very first time, Daytona State College.

"I think they are in a situation like us last year," Verdugo said. "They've been kind of a dark horse this year, they came out of a very difficult group ( in pool play ) and I think they are a well coached side. I think it'll be a great matchup on Saturday against them."

Arizona Western and Daytona State College are set to play in the NJCAA National Championship game on Saturday at noon Mountain Time.