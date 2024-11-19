ASU ranked 21st in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Arizona State comes in at number 21 in the latest CFP rankings, their first time in the rankings since 2014.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State comes in at number 21 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

The Sun Devils are 8-2 this season and are coming off a signature 24-14 road win at Kansas State.

This is the first time since 2014 that ASU has been ranked in the CFP rankings.

ASU is tied for third in the Big 12 with Iowa State right now with a 5-2 conference record. The Sun Devils now control their own destiny to make the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. If the Sun Devils defeat No. 14 BYU and Arizona in their final two games of the regular season, the Sun Devils will almost certainly book their tickets to the conference title game. In almost every scenario if the Sun Devils win out, they would hold the tie breakers.

ASU will host No. 14 BYU on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium. The game is already sold out.