Arizona Western Matadors Ready for NJCAA Championship Opener

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western Matadors Women's Soccer team is set to begin their journey in the 2024 NJCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship tomorrow in Wichita, Kansas. Entering as the No. 4 seed, the Matadors are looking to build on the momentum of last year’s historic semifinal appearance.

This marks Arizona Western’s third trip to the national championship and their second consecutive year as contenders. Head Coach Victor Verdugo is confident in his team’s readiness.

“As far as being a national contender, that’s the goal,” Verdugo said. “Last year, we came out as a dark horse—nobody expected us to be here, and we reached the final four. This year, we’ve been ranked all season, but the only ranking that matters is the one next Saturday when it’s all said and done.”

The Matadors will compete in Group D, facing the No. 5 seed Hill College and No. 9 seed Kansas City Kansas. Their first match is scheduled for tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time against Hill College.

For Verdugo, this season has been about more than just rankings and results—it’s been about establishing a lasting culture. “This year was about building our culture—better people, better students, and better soccer players. Week by week, we’ve improved, and I want Arizona Western to be recognized as a program that’s up there,” he said.

Fans can catch all the pool play action on the NJCAA Network, with the national semifinals and final streaming on ESPN+.