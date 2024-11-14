GCU’s second half surge powers Lopes past ASU

Lopes kickoff Hall of Fame series Phoenix with second straight win over Arizona State University

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Grand Canyon University women's basketball team erased a 12 point first half deficit and used a second half surge to defeat Arizona State 70-59 at the Footprint Center on Thursday night. The Lopes outscored the Sun Devils 22-12 in the third quarter and 15 - 5 in the fourth quarter en route to the 11 point win.

Grand Canyon was led by Alyssa Durazo-Frescas who finished with a game high 22 points. Tiarra Brown added 14 points for the Lady Lopes.

Grand Canyon improves to 2-1 on the season and now trails in the head to head series with Arizona State 3-2 while winning the past two meetings.

Arizona State falls to 1-2 on the season and will host SMU on Saturday.

Grand Canyon will hit the road and face #25 Oregon on Monday.

The game was held at the Footprint Center as part of the Hall of Fame series