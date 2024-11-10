Arizona Western Women’s Soccer Secures West District Title and Tournament Berth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College Women’s Soccer team, ranked No. 4 nationally, clinched their second consecutive West District title with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over No. 6-ranked Salt Lake. The Matadors (17-0) now advance to their third appearance at the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship.

Arizona Western nearly broke the deadlock early, with Dianna Taddei’s shot hitting the post in the 16th minute. Just minutes later, Yui Suetsugu put the Matadors ahead 1-0, striking the ball into the far post. The lead doubled in the 28th minute when Mariany de Souza’s cross found Leigha Dobbins, who powered it home to make it 2-0.

Salt Lake responded with a strong possession game toward the end of the first half and cut the lead to 2-1 shortly after halftime with a header off a set piece. Despite late pressure and another near-miss by Arizona Western, the Matadors held on for the 2-1 win.

Arizona Western now awaits their seeding for the NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer Championship, set to take place in Wichita, Kansas, from November 17-23. The tournament selection show is scheduled for November 12.