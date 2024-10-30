Skip to Content
Arizona Western stays perfect with 3-0 over Yavapai

Scott Gross
By
New
Published 11:05 PM

Lady Matadors advance to third consecutive Region I championship game on Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The No. 4 ranked Arizona Western Matadors Women's Soccer team advanced to the Region I finals with a 3-0 win over Yavapai in the semifinals on Wednesday night at Matador Soccer Field.

The Lady Matadors finished off their second undefeated regular season in program history after posting a 14-0 record, going 12-0 in Region I play.

Arizona Western's quest for a third consecutive Region I crown and another trip to the NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer Championship, a third in program history takes place on Saturday. AWC will host Eastern Arizona in the Region I Championship game on Saturday, November 2, at 7:00 pm at Matador Soccer Field.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

