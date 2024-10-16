ASU starting quarterback Sam Leavitt out for Saturday

Sam Leavitt is out for Saturday's game and Jeff Simms will start for the Sun Devils.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham announced today that starting quarterback Sam Leavitt is out for Saturday's game against Cincinnati and Jeff Sims will start in his place.

Leavitt suffered an injury in the second quarter of Friday's win over Utah, but he returned to play the second half.

Jeff Sims came in relief of Leavitt and rushed for a touchdown. Sims previously started at Nebraska and Georgia Tech. In 32 career games Simms has thrown for 4,759 and 31 touchdowns with 29 interceptions. Sims has rushed for 1,358 career yards and 13 touchdowns.

Kick off on Saturday is set for 9:00 AM at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.