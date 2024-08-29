ASU ready for seasoner opener

The Sun Devils prepared to welcome Wyoming to Tempe in 2024 season opener.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State Sun Devils will open their first season as a member of the Big 12 and year two of the Kenny Dillingham era against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday.

ASU is coming off one of the worst seasons in school history finishing 3-9, but Dillingham believes this team is much improved from a year ago and totally bought in with the program.

"This year's team is focused and they love football," Dillingham said. "I think we are right where I would have liked to be 18 months ago. I think we have like minded-people and we've upgraded the talent. I think we are a better football team than when we got here."

Dillingham has named Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt as the starting quarterback. Leavitt outperformed Jeff Sims and Trenton Bourget throughout camp to earn the gig.

Leavitt's relationship with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson continued to impress throughout the offseason and Tyson is a prime candidate to break out this season.

"Our relationship is amazing," Tyson said. "He is starting to trust me and I am starting to trust him, so I think it is going to be beautiful this year."

Tyson leads a deep and diverse wide receiver room this season. The Sun Devils lost leading receiver Elijhah Badger to the transfer portal in the spring, but this group believes they have plenty of talent to fill that void and excel this season.

"I think we have everything in the reciever room," Tyson said. "We got guys that can do everything. We got guys that can excel in the slot. We have guys that can excel on fade balls. We have got everything in the receiver and we all compliment each other."

Leavitt will also be helped by an extensive running back room led by Cameron Skattebo.

"There is a drastic difference from last year because the depth in that room this year is really good and it will help us remain fresh to the end of games," Dillingham said.

In the trenches, ASU features a totally revamped and experienced offensive line. The starting five lineman on ASU's depth chart are all graduate students or seniors.

Last season, the strength of ASU was their defense and that unit is looking to be just as strong this year. The unit that held Washington's offense, the same one who made it to the national title game, to only 15 points returns key starters safety Shamari Simmons and Clayton Smith. The Sun Devils also look to transfers Xavien Alford (USC, sat out last season due to transfer rules) and Keyshaun Elliott (New Mexico St.) to play starring roles.

Saturday marks the first game in charge for Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel, who spent the past four seasons as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

Last season the Cowboys finished 9-4 and return a veteran roster. Arizona native, Evan Svoboda takes reigns as the team's starting quarterback. Svoboda threw 38 passes last season for 200 yards and one pick.

Arizona State opens as a -6.5 favorite according to sportsbooks. Kick off at Mountain America Stadium is set for 7:30 pm.