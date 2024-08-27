Former Central Spartans meet on the College Field

ALBURQUERQUE, N.M. (KYMA, KECY) - Jordan Reed and Skylar Cook both started at Central High School. Reed has since gone on to play quarterback at Montana State while Cook now plays defensive back for New Mexico.

On Saturday, the two faced off in Week 0 of college football when Montana State defeated New Mexico.

"It means everything being from a small town in California where not a lot of people, have the opportunity to go play college football," Reed said. "When it's your teammate and you're one of your best friends and to go against each other, it's like the best feeling ever and you put on for a community that's so small."

"These two represent dreams of playing on the Cal Jones field as a kid, growing up, and then playing together as teammates and then going off playing, college football," Central head coach Rookie Pena said.

Reed and Cook played sports with and against each other growing up, then went on to play together as teammates at Central for a year.

"I've known Skylar for a very long time off as being really close with sports and all that stuff," Reed said. "Getting to know Skylar personally as a teammate, he's a overall great guy. I love him and like I wish nothing for the best of him. And it's pretty sweet that we get to play against each other."

Reed serves as MSU's back up quarterback and should see regular play time this season. Cook expects to see time as a defensive back and special teams for Lobos.

Coming from a small town, the two hope to serve as an inspiration for future Spartans and Imperial Valley athletes.

"If you apply these tools yourself and live as a football fan, you can go somewhere and do it whatever level that is, and they will get you out there," Reed said. "Just be able to believe and show kids you can do it from wherever, no matter how small we are, as long as you put in the work. The sky's the limit."

"Those two guys did such a great job being role models on and off the field that it's for our youth to sit there, see that it could all be done at your local high school and it can all be done here in the Valley," Pena said.

Reed's Bobcats came away victorious 35-31 on Saturday.