AWC Women’s Volleyball sweeps Cisco College, improves to 3-0

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Matadors Women's Volleyball team continues to impress early in the season, securing a dominant 3-0 record after a clean sweep of Cisco College on Saturday.

The Matadors overpowered the Wranglers in straight sets with scores of 25-13, 25-16, and 25-21, showcasing their strength and teamwork.

The victory was led by standout performances from Natalia Valencia-Gamboa and Gabriela Martensson, who both delivered ten kills each. Their offensive firepower at the net played a crucial role in AWC's success, keeping Cisco College on the back foot throughout the match.

Head Coach Lorayne Chandler was pleased with the team's performance, noting the importance of focus and adaptability in securing the win.

"We did some different things [on Saturday], so the focus was making sure that they could stay locked in and think about what they needed to do to get this win," Chandler said.

Her strategic adjustments and the team's ability to execute them effectively on the court were evident in their dominant play.

With this victory, AWC solidifies its position as a formidable force in the early part of the season.

The Matadors now look forward to a challenging road trip to Utah, where they will face off against several tough opponents.

The team will be away from their home court until September 13, when they return to face off against their next opponent.

Matador fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for their return to Yuma, as the team continues its quest for excellence this season.