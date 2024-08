Kenny Dillingham names Sam Leavitt as the ASU week one starter.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham announced Monday that Sam Leavitt will be the starting quarterback for the Sun Devils to open the season.

Leavitt, a transfer from Michigan State, outperformed Trenton Bourget and Jeff Sims in camp to earn the job.

ASU will open their season against Wyoming on August 31st at Mountain American Stadium.