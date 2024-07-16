Six Matador baseball players sign with four year schools

6 former AWC baseball players sign to play with 4 year universities.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Six Arizona Western College baseball players have signed to continue their baseball and academic careers at four year schools.

Robert Miranda has inked his letter of intent to play for South Alabama next year. Miranda is a two-time All-ACCAC selection and hit .371 over his two years with the Matadors.

Sergio DeCello, who led the matadors with 9 home runs this past season, will be heading to the Big 10 to play for the Purdue Boilermakers.

First baseman Eli Watson has signed with Bellarmine University. Watson hit .319 in 53 games for AWC.

Brady Nelson and Taehyung Kim will play at Division II school St. Cloud State University next season. Nelson went 4-2 on the mound with a 4.25 era this season. Kim hit .277 and was the Matadors' starting shortstop this year.

Catcher Marcus Graham will be off Missouri Baptist University who compete in the NAIA.