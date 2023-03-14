The slipper fits! Four regional teams put on NCAA dancing shoes

Arizona, San Diego State, Grand Canyon University and Arizona State advance to NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament field of 68

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Before the NCAA men's basketball selection show aired, three regional teams had already made their claim to a spot in the field of 68 national tournament. After winning the PAC-12 tournament for the second year in a row, the University of Arizona's only sense of wonder was if they've nab a #1 seed. They instead were tagged with a #2 seed in the South Region. San Diego State won the Mountain West Conference tournament and was also placed in the South Region as a #5 seed.

Grand Canyon University claimed their spot on the dance floor by winning the WAC Conference as a #5 seed. The reward was a #14 seed in the West Region against #3 Gonzaga.

That left Arizona State, the Sun Devils were forced to wait to the very end before it was revealed they were selected to the tournament as an #11 seed. The Sun Devils will play Nevada, another #11 seed in a tournament play-in game in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday night.

"We've had our backs against the wall now since the Bay area," Head coach Bobby Hurley said. "We've been playing for our season since then, so, it's good to be able to take a deep breath, now it's on to the next step and preparing for Nevada."

This is the third time in the past six year the Sun Devils will play in Dayton, Ohio for a play-in game. The winner of Wednesday night's game will play #6 seed TCU in the West Region on Friday.