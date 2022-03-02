Matadors season ends at home in Region I title game

Matadors blow six point lead to Cochise with 2:00 min to play, fall in overtime 73-67

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A packed house on the Arizona Western campus on Monday night watched the Region I title game between ACCAC co-champions Cochise and Arizona Western.

The teams split the regular season series with each team winning on the road. With just 2:00 minutes remaining in regulation, the Matador's Najeen Muhammad nailed a three pointer to give Arizona Western a six point lead. The Apaches would claw their way back to force a tie and send the game into overtime.

For the second time this season, the Apaches left the Arizona Western campus victorious, this time claiming a 73-67 overtime win to secure the Region I championship and end Arizona Western's season.