Matadors win regular season finale on sophomore night

Arizona Western's men's basketball team claims ACCAC crown with 91-62 win over Central Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona Western started Tuesday night's regular season finale at home versus Central Arizona on a 9-0 run. The Matadors never looked back as they entertained a packed house en route to a 91-62 win. Sophomore Nate Duda led the Matadors with 22 points and the victory earned AWC the ACCAC title.

The Matadors will host a Region I semi-final matchup on Saturday, February 26 at 7:00 pm at the House Gymnasium against Eastern Arizona.

In the early game on Tuesday, the Arizona Western women's basketball team saw their winning streak snapped at 24 games. The Lady Matadors fell to Central Arizona 61-51 in the regular season and home finale.

Arizona Western will be the No. 1 seed in the Region I tournament, hosting the championship game on March 4 at 7:00 pm at the House Gymnasium

