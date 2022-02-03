No Ndiba, no problem

Arizona Western notches its 17th win in a row without the services of ACCAC player of the week Alliance Ndiba

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Wednesday night it was a clash of top 20 ranked opponents as the Mesa Thunderbirds, #20 in NJCAA DII, looked to snap Arizona Western's 16 game winning streak. The Lady Matadors are currently ranked #16 in DI. Arizona Western was also without the services of ACCAC player of the week Alliance Ndiba for the second straight game due to a leg injury suffered last Saturday.

Faith Silva leads AWC over Mesa on Wednesday night with 17 points

Arizona Western trailed by three after one quarter of play and rallied to take a 32-29 into halftime. From there the Lady Matadors wouldn't look back en route to a 66-57 win, their 17th in a row. Arizona Western was led by Faith Silva who finished with a team high 17 points. Arizona Western will next travel to Scottsdale on Saturday.