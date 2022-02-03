No Ndiba, no problem
Arizona Western notches its 17th win in a row without the services of ACCAC player of the week Alliance Ndiba
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Wednesday night it was a clash of top 20 ranked opponents as the Mesa Thunderbirds, #20 in NJCAA DII, looked to snap Arizona Western's 16 game winning streak. The Lady Matadors are currently ranked #16 in DI. Arizona Western was also without the services of ACCAC player of the week Alliance Ndiba for the second straight game due to a leg injury suffered last Saturday.
Arizona Western trailed by three after one quarter of play and rallied to take a 32-29 into halftime. From there the Lady Matadors wouldn't look back en route to a 66-57 win, their 17th in a row. Arizona Western was led by Faith Silva who finished with a team high 17 points. Arizona Western will next travel to Scottsdale on Saturday.
