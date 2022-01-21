Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 4:29 PM

Matadors power past Pima, sweep season series

Arizona Western, led by 26 points from Yaxel Lendeborg, win fifth game in a row.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Since losing on the first day of December, the Arizona Western men's basketball team finished the 2021 portion of their schedule on a three game winning streak. They started 2022 extending that win streak with a win on January 8th at South Mountain. On Wednesday night the Matadors extended their win streak to five with a 87-70 win at home against Pima. Find a full recap of the game here.

College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content