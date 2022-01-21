Matadors power past Pima, sweep season series

Arizona Western, led by 26 points from Yaxel Lendeborg, win fifth game in a row.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Since losing on the first day of December, the Arizona Western men's basketball team finished the 2021 portion of their schedule on a three game winning streak. They started 2022 extending that win streak with a win on January 8th at South Mountain. On Wednesday night the Matadors extended their win streak to five with a 87-70 win at home against Pima. Find a full recap of the game here.