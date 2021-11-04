Lady Mats clinch Region title in five set thriller!

Arizona Western sinks Yavapai at home for first Region title since 2018

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It's been a very successful fall sports season on the campus of Arizona Western College. The men's soccer team finished the regular season undefeated for the first time in program history. The Matadors won the program’s third Region I Championship in a 2-0 win over Yavapai last Friday night and now set sail for Utah to face Salt Lake Community College for the District I Championship on Saturday, Nov. 6th at 11:00 a.m.

The women's soccer team also made program history and it also came against Yavapai. The Lady Matadors defeated the Roughriders 9-0 last Friday for their first-ever Region I Championship. The Lady Matadors also are headed to Utah this weekend to play Salt Lake Community College for the District I Championship at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch both games on livestream here.

See a theme here? On Wednesday the AWC Volleyball team hosted Yavapai for the NJCAA Region I title. The Lady Matadors won in five sets, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 16-25 and 15-10. The win is AWC's first title since 2018.

Leading the team for the evening was Anny Montaño with 12 kills, Constanza Silva with five blocks, Tylor Iosua with 12 digs, and Natalia Ślażyńska with four service aces.

The Lady Mats will now be advancing to compete in the District Championship at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The opponent and location for the match are still to be determined.

Special thank you to Sarah Womer for help with this post.