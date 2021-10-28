Lady Mats one win away from ACCAC Title

Arizona Western's volleyball team rallies past Scottsdale in sophomore night during home regular season finale

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After dropping the first set of the night, the Arizona Western volleyball won the next three to defeat the Scottsdale Fighting Artichokes during sophomore night at "the house" Wednesday night.

Tylor Iosua finished the match with 12 kills and Daniela Jimenez followed with 11 kills. Jerica Vele also did a solid job maintaining the service line with four aces for the night.

The team will travel to Prescott next to face off against Yavapai at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at Walraven Gymnasium in Prescott.