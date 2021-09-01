AWC soccer teams net big road wins

College Sports

The Matadors men's and women's soccer team both win in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona Western's Lirios, a freshman striker from Spain, scored both goals for the Lady Matadors on Tuesday night. Arizona Western shutout the defending Junior College Division II National Champions 2-0. The win improve the Lady Matadors to 3-0-0 on the season.

In the second game of the night, the AWC men battled the Bears through the rain and two overtimes before AWC's Michael Appiah notched the game winner. The Matadors escaped Hogan Field with a 4-3 2 OT win and improve to 3-0-0 on the season.

Both Arizona Western teams will continue on the road Saturday when they travel to Chandler-Gilbert.