Conference Alliance

College Sports

The PAC-12, Big 10 and ACC announce collaboration

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - 3 of the NCAA's power 5 conferences, in the PAC-12, Big 10 and the ACC say they're working together on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling.

The Alliance was formed after Texas and Oklahoma made the decision to officially move from the Big 12 to the SEC, signaling a major shift in the college sports landscape.

With today's announcement, the 3 conferences agreed to focus on several issues; including scheduling more games with one another while maintaining current contractural agreements.

Athletic directors from all 3 conferences will oversee the scheduling issues between these conference for football, as well as men's and women's basketball.