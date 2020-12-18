Looking to the future

College Sports

TUCSON, Arizona - The University of Arizona's athletic director sounds off about the football program's search for a new head coach.

Less than a week after the firing of Kevin Sumlin, Athletic Director Dave Heeke held a virtual press conference on zoom earlier Friday to address the current coaching transition and the state of the program.

Heeke did state that the program has been in talks with a number of coaching candidates since last Sunday, but that there are currently no final discussions or job offers on the table to any candidates.

As far as the timeline is concerned, Heeke wasn't clear on having a coach in place in any specific time frame; but did stress that he wanted the process to be quick, but at the same time thorough.

Heeke also pointed out that Arizona Athletics is still determining the best course of action to pay off the rest of Sumlin's hefty contract amidst a $45 millon dollar deficit the program has in this fiscal year.

Moving forward in finding the next head football coach, Heeke gave his criteria for the person the program is seeking to hire.