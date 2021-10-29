Beijing promises ‘simple and safe’ 2022 games

Preparations anything but simple as China readies to host thousands - NBC's Janis Mackey Freyer reports

BEIJING, China (NBC News) - The countdown is on, the venues are finished, and the Covid restrictions will be tight.

China will implement what it calls a "closed loop system." That means the thousands of officials and athletes coming to China will go directly into an Olympics bubble.

They will be tested daily and will have zero interactions with the outside world.

There will be spectators though, but they will not come from outside China.

COVID is not the only challenge facing these Olympics. There are still calls for boycotts from human rights groups and from some U.S. lawmakers. The IOC says the games should be politically neutral ground.

As for the athletes, their focus remains on winning medals, with an opening ceremony less than a 100 days away.