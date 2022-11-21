Towson football coach Rob Ambrose out after 13 seasons

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson football coach Rob Ambrose will not return next season, the athletic department announced Monday. Special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson will serve as interim coach, while a search for a new coach will begin immediately. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 seasons as head coach. Towson reached the FCS title game in 2013 and also appeared in the playoffs in 2011 and 2018 under Ambrose. He spent 26 years with the program in all. The Tigers won their final four games this season to salvage a 6-5 record.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.