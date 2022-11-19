One brother at World Cup, another on Welsh rugby club

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ben Cabango is a 22-year-old defender preparing for Wales’ first World Cup game in 64 years against the United States on Monday. His brother Theo is a 20-year-old winger getting ready to head to South Africa for Cardiff’s match against the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship. Ben played rugby and soccer until he was about 13. His brother played soccer for awhile and now hopes for a Wales national rugby team callup. Wales plays Iran on Friday and then closes the group stage against England on Nov. 29.

