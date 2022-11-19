McIlroy, Fitzpatrick in mix for title as Rahm leads in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy is well-placed for another Race to Dubai title after his 7-under 65 left him three shots off the lead heading into the final round at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Jon Rahm holds a one-stroke lead after a bogey-free 65 put the Spaniard at 15-under 201 overall at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The top-ranked McIlroy will battle U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday for the Harry Vardon Trophy. McIlroy is trying to end the season as the European tour’s leading player for the fourth time in his career. Fitzpatrick can clinch what would be his first Race to Dubai title if he wins Sunday and McIlroy finishes below second.

