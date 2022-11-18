Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year’s European Championship behind him. The forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in his shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But he has recovered to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s resurgence. The London club has built a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

