Mets get 2 pitchers from Marlins in trade for minor leaguer

NEW YORK (AP) — With holes to fill on their pitching staff, the New York Mets have acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Miami receives minor league righty Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named or cash. The Mets also claimed right-hander William Woods off waivers from NL East rival Atlanta. All three newcomers offer depth as the Mets rebuild their pitching staff this offseason after three starters and a string of key relievers became free agents.

