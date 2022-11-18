Jackson-Davis scores 30, No. 12 Indiana beats Xavier 81-79

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, Xavier Johnson had 23, and No. 12 Indiana endured a late rally to beat Xavier 81-79. The Hoosiers led 78-70 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rallied within a point in the final minute. Adam Kunkel missed a potential go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left. The Musketeers got a boost from the return of Colby Jones, who missed one game and was limited in practice this week with a right ankle injury. He was cleared to play before warmups and had 13 points and six assists. Zach Freemantle and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece to lead Xavier.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.