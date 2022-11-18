German soccer boss criticizes FIFA on human rights campaigns

AL-RUWAIS, Qatar (AP) — German soccer federation president Bernd Neuendorf has criticized FIFA for its attempts to restrict national teams’ political activities when it comes to human rights. Neuendorf spoke at Germany’s first news conference in Qatar ahead of the World Cup. He says he was particularly annoyed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s letter two weeks ago urging teams to “focus on the football” and leave political issues aside. Neuendorf says it “irritated us to a certain extent and disturbed us.” He also criticizes FIFA decision to ban the Denmark team from bearing the slogan “Human Rights For All” on training jerseys.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.