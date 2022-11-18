Beal scores 27 points, Wizards outlast Heat 107-106 in OT
By RICH DUBROFF
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the undermanned Miami Heat 107-106 in overtime Friday night. Washington outscored Miami 3-2 in overtime. Kyle Kuzma hit one of two free throws with 2:48 to play for the Wizards for the last points of the game. Kuzma had 21 points. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double for Miami with 24 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Miami had just seven healthy players, and was forced to dress Gabe Vincent, who was out with a knee injury, to satisfy the NBA requirement that teams have eight players in uniform. The Heat were missing their top three scorers, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.