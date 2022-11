HAMDEN, Conn. — Matt Balanc’s scored 22 points on 7-for-7 shooting and Quinnipiac beat Division III-member Albertus Magnus 86-68. Balanc was 5 for 5 from 3-point range and made all three of his foul shots for the Bobcats. Antonio Bonilla and Terry Dawkins each scored 13 points for the Falcons

