Texas exes Hammer, Hossler off to good start at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Cole Hammer think it’s cool to see his name atop the leaderboard. Cool is the right choice of words. The RSM Classic brought cold temperatures and wind to Sea Island. That didn’t stop Hammer. The Texas grad had nine birdies on the Plantation course and was at 8-under 64. That was the low score to par. Equally stout was another Texas ex. Beau Hossler had a 6-under 64 at the Seaside course. Seaside is the host course and played about two shots harder in relation to par. Callum Tarren also had a 64 at Seaside. Ben Griffin shot a 7-under 65 at Plantation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.