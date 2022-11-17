No. 12 Indiana women use balance scoring to top BGSU 96-61

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sara Scalia scored 17 points to lead six Indiana players in double figures and the No. 12 Hoosiers beat Bowling Green 96-61. Scalia was the first to reach 10 points, doing so in the first quarter to help Indiana lead 28-10. Yarden Garzon reached 11 points with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter as Indiana put six players in double figures for the first time since 2016. Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds and Grace Berger added 14 points and six assists for Indiana, which plays Quinnipiac on Sunday. Sydney Parrish, a transfer from Oregon, had her first double-double for Indiana with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Chloe Moore-McNeil added 10 points.

