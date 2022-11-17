Kansas State weathers Roos comeback, wins 69-53

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 19 points, Cam Carter added 16 and Kansas State defeated Kansas City 69-53. Desi Sills scored 10 of his 11 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes to help the Wildcats blunt a Roos rally. Shemarri Allen scored 21 points, including 16 in the second half when the Roos cut a 20-point deficit to 10, the final time with four minutes to go. Anderson Kopp added 13 points. A soaring dunk by Johnson put K-State up by 20 early in the second half. But a 3-of-17 shooting stretch by the Wildcats aided Kansas City’s comeback. The Roos were not able to get the margin to single digits with Sills putting in four layups.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.