Ansu Fati shines as Spain wins its final World Cup warmup

Ansu Fati has made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team. He scored a goal and showed he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup. Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar. Gavi Páez and Nico Williams also scored a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. Fati had not played for Spain since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in October 2020.

