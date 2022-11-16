Virginia cancels game vs. Coastal Carolina after shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has canceled a home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday following a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded. The school made the announcement Wednesday. It said it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26. Former player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of opening fire Sunday night on a bus returning from a field trip, killing Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, was critically wounded.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.