Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic’s absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes to help prevent the Mavericks from blowing a 25-point lead in a two-point victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Christian Wood, traded to Dallas in the offseason after blossoming from a journeyman into a prolific scorer for the Rockets, scored 26 points against his former team. The Rockets recorded 19 blocks, one shy of the franchise record.

