Bowl positioning the reward as Duke plays at Pittsburgh

Surprising Duke and Pittsburgh will be playing for improved bowl positioning when they meet Saturday. The Blue Devils are tied with No. 20 Florida State and North Carolina State for third in the ACC with seven victories. They’ll have to find a new formula against the Panthers, who have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. A busy weekend also has Syracuse and Wake Forest meeting in a matchup of teams that are reeling, Boston College playing at No. 18 Notre Dame and Virginia Tech at Liberty.

