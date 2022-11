ROME (AP) — The World Cup in Qatar will be the first to feature an Olympics-style opening ceremony when it begins on Sunday. Creative director Marco Balich told The Associated Press that he has been working for a year on a 30-minute show that will run ahead of the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador. He says local organizers “wanted to create a real show, which FIFA is not accustomed to.”

